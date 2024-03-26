Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Freehold Royalties Trading Up 0.4 %

FRU opened at C$14.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.01. Freehold Royalties has a 12 month low of C$12.66 and a 12 month high of C$15.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.49.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$80.06 million for the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 14.00%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Freehold Royalties will post 0.7581169 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FRU has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$16.75 to C$16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$18.75 to C$19.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Freehold Royalties and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freehold Royalties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.10.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

