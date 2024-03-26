FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR) Stock Position Lowered by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV owned 0.16% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DMAR. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March by 282.7% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 17,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 12,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 30,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 5,606 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

Shares of BATS DMAR traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.75. The company had a trading volume of 93,386 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.27 and a 200-day moving average of $33.41. The company has a market cap of $211.98 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.35.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (DMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

