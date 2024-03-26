Fuchs (OTCMKTS:FUPEF) and Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM) Head to Head Review

Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) and Fuchs (OTCMKTS:FUPEF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Arcadium Lithium and Fuchs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcadium Lithium N/A N/A N/A Fuchs N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.8% of Arcadium Lithium shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.1% of Fuchs shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Arcadium Lithium shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

Arcadium Lithium pays an annual dividend of 6.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 149.3%. Fuchs pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Arcadium Lithium pays out 379.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Fuchs pays out 16.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Arcadium Lithium and Fuchs, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcadium Lithium 0 0 0 0 N/A Fuchs 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Arcadium Lithium and Fuchs’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcadium Lithium $1.21 billion 3.58 $1.70 billion 1.58 2.54 Fuchs N/A N/A N/A $3.08 11.40

Arcadium Lithium has higher revenue and earnings than Fuchs. Arcadium Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fuchs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Arcadium Lithium

Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications. The company also owns interest in various properties located in Argentina, Canada, and Western Australia. Arcadium Lithium plc was founded in 1944 and is based in Shannon, Ireland.

About Fuchs

Fuchs SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and South America. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector. It also provides industrial lubricants, including chain lubricants, dry coatings, gear and hydraulic oils, machine oils, open gear lubricants, rapidly biodegradable lubricants, compressor and refrigeration oils, release agents, slideways oils, industrial oils, textile machine oils, and turbine oils. In addition, the company offers lubricating greases comprising assembly pastes, biodegradable greases, food grade greases, multi-purpose/long-life greases, pastes for extreme temperatures, perfluorinated pastes, and wheel bearing greases, as well as gear boxes, and greases for central lubricating system, extreme temperature, machine tools, plain and roller bearings, rail vehicles, spray cans or rattle cans, and solid lubricants. Further, it provides metal processing lubricants consisting of cleaners, corrosion preventives, cutting and grinding, forming lubricants, and quenching oils; and special application lubricants for application equipment, chain lubrication, dry coatings, food and beverage, gears, sugar processing, railway traffic, plain and roller bearings, glass manufacturing process, hot forming, maintenance, open gears, pastes, release agents, other specialties, special greases, and wind power plants. Additionally, the company offers open gear and surface coating services. The company was formerly known as Fuchs Petrolub SE and changed its name to Fuchs SE in July 2023. Fuchs SE was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Mannheim, Germany.

