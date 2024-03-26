Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.3203 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Fulton Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ FULTP traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $18.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,002. Fulton Financial has a 52-week low of $13.37 and a 52-week high of $19.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.86 and a 200-day moving average of $16.67.

Institutional Trading of Fulton Financial

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fulton Financial stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

