F&V Capital Management LLC Buys 4,200 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

F&V Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. FOX accounts for 2.4% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of FOX worth $7,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FOX. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in FOX by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 471,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,608,000 after purchasing an additional 219,315 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in FOX by 98.8% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 300,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,675,000 after acquiring an additional 149,306 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FOX by 10.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,624,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,925,000 after buying an additional 148,588 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of FOX by 8.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 209,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,056,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 42.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 92,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 27,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOX traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $27.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,105,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,367. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.13. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $25.82 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.84.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

