F&V Capital Management LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

F&V Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QQQ stock traded down $1.62 on Monday, reaching $444.76. 27,735,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,378,051. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $304.77 and a one year high of $449.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $431.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $398.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

