F&V Capital Management LLC Invests $208,000 in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

F&V Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 35.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 22,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $1,180,585.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,870.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 22,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $1,180,585.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,870.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 178,441 shares of company stock worth $8,972,947. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, March 4th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.87.

Schlumberger Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.32. 7,974,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,734,929. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.26. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $42.73 and a 12-month high of $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.25%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

