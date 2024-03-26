G-III Apparel Group’s (GIII) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $29.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GIII. TheStreet raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Barclays restated an underweight rating and set a $23.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.83.

Shares of GIII opened at $27.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.90. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.86. G-III Apparel Group has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $35.68.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $764.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.98 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 5.69%. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,754,135 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $161,546,000 after purchasing an additional 51,902 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 114,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 131.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,885 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 40,279 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 149,805 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after acquiring an additional 72,692 shares during the period. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,680,000 after acquiring an additional 52,600 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

