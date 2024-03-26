G999 (G999) Price Tops $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

G999 (G999) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One G999 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, G999 has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $0.66 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.26 or 0.00080575 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00027812 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00010902 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00017311 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004140 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00007723 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001421 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

G999 Coin Trading

