GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GAMI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 19,868 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 214% from the previous session’s volume of 6,328 shares.The stock last traded at $21.00 and had previously closed at $20.62.
GAMCO Investors Trading Up 1.9 %
The stock has a market cap of $526.93 million, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.17.
GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. GAMCO Investors had a return on equity of 36.38% and a net margin of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $57.31 million for the quarter.
GAMCO Investors Dividend Announcement
GAMCO Investors Company Profile
GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.
