GAP (NYSE:GPS) Given New $18.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Free Report) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Friday. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

GPS has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded GAP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. KGI Securities increased their price objective on GAP from $9.10 to $25.20 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GAP from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of GAP from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of GAP to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.89.

GAP Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of GPS opened at $27.91 on Friday. GAP has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.53. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.42.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.75) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that GAP will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

GAP Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at GAP

In other GAP news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 27,222 shares of GAP stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $767,115.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,897.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other GAP news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 27,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $767,115.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,897.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 153,682 shares of company stock worth $3,709,638. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of GAP by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,906,701 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,898,000 after purchasing an additional 80,792 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 74,080 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 35,223 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in GAP by 19.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 345,958 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 57,395 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of GAP by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 622,998 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after buying an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 102,664 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 15,158 shares in the last quarter. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GAP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Featured Articles

