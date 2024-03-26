GAP (NYSE:GPS) PT Raised to $23.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird to $23.00 in a research report report published on Friday. Robert W. Baird currently has a hold rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on GAP from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Cowen upped their price objective on GAP from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised GAP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on GAP from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GAP from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GAP currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.89.

GAP Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE GPS opened at $27.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.24. GAP has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $28.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.72 and a 200-day moving average of $17.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.29. GAP had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.75) earnings per share. GAP’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GAP will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

GAP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 27,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $767,115.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,897.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other GAP news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 27,222 shares of GAP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $767,115.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,897.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Gruber sold 24,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $556,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,682 shares of company stock worth $3,709,638. 30.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAP

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of GAP by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,906,701 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,898,000 after acquiring an additional 80,792 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of GAP by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 74,080 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 35,223 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in GAP by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 345,958 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 57,395 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in GAP by 0.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 622,998 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of GAP by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 102,664 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 15,158 shares during the last quarter. 58.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

See Also

