Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Shares Purchased by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,528 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 207.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 42.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the third quarter worth $77,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GTES traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $17.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,999,333. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a fifty-two week low of $10.68 and a fifty-two week high of $17.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.87.

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $863.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.40 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gates Industrial news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 24,276,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $292,284,244.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,180.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Gates Industrial news, Director Neil P. Simpkins bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $12,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,200,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 24,276,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $292,284,244.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,180.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,030,492 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,402. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GTES. Wolfe Research raised Gates Industrial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Gates Industrial in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded Gates Industrial from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Gates Industrial from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.17.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

