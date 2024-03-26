GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.23

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.23 and last traded at $9.23, with a volume of 316371 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GCMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on GCM Grosvenor from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Cowen upgraded GCM Grosvenor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

GCM Grosvenor Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.42.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $116.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.29 million. GCM Grosvenor had a net margin of 2.87% and a negative return on equity of 76.61%. As a group, research analysts predict that GCM Grosvenor Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

GCM Grosvenor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio is currently -151.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GCM Grosvenor

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in GCM Grosvenor in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 1,563.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 15.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor Inc is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

