genedrive (LON:GDR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.09

genedrive plc (LON:GDR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.09 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.15 ($0.04), with a volume of 2781134 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.50 ($0.04).

genedrive Trading Down 10.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.23 million, a PE ratio of -58.33 and a beta of 0.18.

About genedrive

genedrive plc, a molecular diagnostics company, engages in developing and commercializing point of need diagnostics platform for infectious diseases, genotyping, pathogen detection, and other indications. The company provides Genedrive system, a rapid thermocycler and signal detection system and semi- automated system used forqualitative in vitro molecular diagnostic tests; and Genedrive CYP2C19 ID Kit, a point-of-care test for rapid CYP2C19 genotyping in time-critical emergency care settings.

