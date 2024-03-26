Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) Shares Gap Up to $1.38

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.38, but opened at $1.43. Globalstar shares last traded at $1.39, with a volume of 221,678 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Globalstar Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -138.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $52.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.06 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globalstar

In other news, Director James F. Lynch purchased 660,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.42 per share, for a total transaction of $937,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,020,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,649,422.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought a total of 1,980,000 shares of company stock worth $2,765,400 in the last three months. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Globalstar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Abel Hall LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 18.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

Further Reading

