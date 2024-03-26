GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani Sells 2,500 Shares

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,500 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,323 shares in the company, valued at $46,118,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Friday, March 8th, Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 7,600 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total transaction of $864,880.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 59,608 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total transaction of $6,589,068.32.

On Friday, March 1st, Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 8,687 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.11, for a total value of $991,273.57.

Shares of GoDaddy stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $120.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,014,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,501. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.43 and a twelve month high of $122.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.16 and a 200-day moving average of $96.94. The stock has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.07, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 89.25% and a net margin of 32.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GDDY shares. Evercore ISI lowered GoDaddy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on GoDaddy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on GoDaddy from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 517.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,125,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,133,332 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 23.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,522,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,233 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,233,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $765,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,118 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth about $181,687,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 777.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,880,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,612,000 after buying an additional 1,666,022 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

