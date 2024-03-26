Grin Market Cap Tops $6.33 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Grin has a market capitalization of $6.33 million and $271,333.54 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Grin has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $0.0644 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70,342.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $478.62 or 0.00680408 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.09 or 0.00133764 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00008634 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00046078 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00058241 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $137.93 or 0.00196077 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.76 or 0.00127600 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

