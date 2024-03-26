Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:AVAL)

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0102 per share by the bank on Monday, April 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.4% annually over the last three years. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a payout ratio of 46.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores to earn $0.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.3%.
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of AVAL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.24. 12,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,048. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 1.10. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $2.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.
