Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:AVAL)

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0102 per share by the bank on Monday, April 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.4% annually over the last three years. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a payout ratio of 46.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores to earn $0.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.3%.

Shares of AVAL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.24. 12,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,048. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 1.10. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $2.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the fourth quarter worth about $434,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the third quarter worth about $309,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 36.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 125,523 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,060,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 84,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

