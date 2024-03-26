Guggenheim Cuts Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Price Target to $17.00

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Guggenheim from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Valneva in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Valneva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $858,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Valneva by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Valneva in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.
