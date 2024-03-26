GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.09.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GXO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. TD Cowen increased their target price on GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Susquehanna increased their target price on GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

NYSE GXO opened at $51.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.63. GXO Logistics has a twelve month low of $46.13 and a twelve month high of $67.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.27 and a 200 day moving average of $55.68.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.34%. GXO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 4,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $236,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other GXO Logistics news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 4,737 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $236,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 10,526 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total value of $612,086.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,855.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of GXO Logistics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,272,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in GXO Logistics by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 87,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 10,660 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its stake in GXO Logistics by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 10,141 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in GXO Logistics by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,948,000 after acquiring an additional 27,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,876,000. 90.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

