GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Shares Bought by Reinhart Partners LLC.

Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 541,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,785 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned about 0.45% of GXO Logistics worth $33,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in GXO Logistics by 175.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 15,615 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in GXO Logistics by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 169,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 10,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total transaction of $612,086.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,855.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other GXO Logistics news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 4,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $236,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 10,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total value of $612,086.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,855.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GXO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.09.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $51.22 on Tuesday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.13 and a 12-month high of $67.57. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 10.94%. GXO Logistics’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

