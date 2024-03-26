Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.33.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Hamilton Lane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on HLNE

Insider Buying and Selling at Hamilton Lane

Institutional Trading of Hamilton Lane

In related news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $5,940,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 480,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,841,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 26.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLNE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 13.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 373.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 321.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 1st quarter worth approximately $805,000. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hamilton Lane Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ HLNE opened at $107.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.24. Hamilton Lane has a 1 year low of $62.86 and a 1 year high of $121.90.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.17). Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 25.22%. The business had revenue of $125.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hamilton Lane will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 54.77%.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.