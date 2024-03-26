Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Hits New 12-Month High at $126.35

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$126.35 and last traded at C$124.67, with a volume of 35106 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$124.13.

Hammond Power Solutions Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$106.38 and a 200 day moving average of C$81.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 0.71.

Hammond Power Solutions Company Profile

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells dry-type, cast resin, and liquid filled transformers, as well as wound magnetic products for the electrical and related industries. The company provides control and automation products, including molded machine tool industrial control, industrial open core and coil control, general purpose enclosed, encapsulated control, and energy efficient drive isolation transformers, as well as reactors, DV/DT filters, and motor starting autotransformers.

