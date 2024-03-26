Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.88.

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $43.43 on Friday. Hancock Whitney has a 52 week low of $31.02 and a 52 week high of $49.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.32.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $308.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hancock Whitney will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

In other Hancock Whitney news, COO D Shane Loper sold 17,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $828,068.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,148 shares in the company, valued at $3,330,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 9,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $464,757.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,996.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO D Shane Loper sold 17,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $828,068.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,330,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,225 shares of company stock worth $1,634,014 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 832,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,791,000 after acquiring an additional 96,522 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 122,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after buying an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,064,000 after buying an additional 194,100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,039,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,449,000 after purchasing an additional 14,625 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

