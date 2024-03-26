Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.90.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HBI shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $5.35 on Tuesday. Hanesbrands has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $5.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.98 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hanesbrands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth $439,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,903,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $173,511,000 after buying an additional 597,523 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,806,697 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,978,000 after buying an additional 561,039 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

