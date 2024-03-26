Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Roth Mkm

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Roth Mkm in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $60.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.59% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.10.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HAS traded down $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.75. 256,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,752,782. Hasbro has a 52-week low of $42.66 and a 52-week high of $73.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.87 and a 200-day moving average of $52.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 16.34% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hasbro

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Hasbro by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

