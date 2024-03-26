Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 238,871 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 195,168 shares.The stock last traded at $60.14 and had previously closed at $60.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HAYN. Noble Financial lowered Haynes International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Haynes International in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Haynes International in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Haynes International alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Haynes International

Haynes International Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.15. The company has a current ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $768.59 million, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.43.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $147.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.94 million. Haynes International had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 6.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Haynes International, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haynes International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Haynes International’s payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edenbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Haynes International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,041,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,368,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 717,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Haynes International by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 602,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,666,000 after purchasing an additional 113,889 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Haynes International by 5.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,168,000 after purchasing an additional 12,993 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Haynes International by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the period. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Haynes International

(Get Free Report)

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.