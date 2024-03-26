HC Wainwright Increases Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) Price Target to $7.00

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Free Report) had its price target upped by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reissued an outperform rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Get Pyxis Oncology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PYXS

Pyxis Oncology Trading Down 8.5 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pyxis Oncology

PYXS stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $161.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.63. Pyxis Oncology has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $6.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Pyxis Oncology by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 13,305 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Pyxis Oncology by 7,171.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 233,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 229,923 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pyxis Oncology by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 7,053 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pyxis Oncology by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 526,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 6,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 51,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

About Pyxis Oncology

(Get Free Report)

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) without driver mutations/translocations, breast cancer, endometrial cancer, thyroid cancer, kidney cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, bladder cancer, colorectal cancer, and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.