HC Wainwright Raises Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Price Target to $30.00

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CABA. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cabaletta Bio presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.44.

Get Cabaletta Bio alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CABA

Cabaletta Bio Trading Down 3.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ CABA opened at $16.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $809.95 million, a P/E ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.82. Cabaletta Bio has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $26.35.

In other Cabaletta Bio news, insider Gwendolyn Binder sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $215,490.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $391,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cabaletta Bio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CABA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 120.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 12,379 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cabaletta Bio during the first quarter worth about $298,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 16.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,051,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 147,346 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cabaletta Bio in the first quarter worth about $405,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 81.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares during the last quarter.

About Cabaletta Bio

(Get Free Report)

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cabaletta Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabaletta Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.