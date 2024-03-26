H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Sets New 12-Month High at $63.71

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $63.71 and last traded at $63.40, with a volume of 89950 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.62.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HEES. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on H&E Equipment Services from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.88.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $385.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.58 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is 23.55%.

In related news, CEO Bradley W. Barber sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total value of $885,252.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,391,974.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bradley W. Barber sold 23,100 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $1,398,243.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,653 shares in the company, valued at $13,416,656.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley W. Barber sold 15,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total value of $885,252.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,391,974.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,225 shares of company stock worth $3,737,282. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the first quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 396.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the first quarter worth $55,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

