Headwater Exploration Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:HWX)

Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Headwater Exploration Stock Performance

Shares of Headwater Exploration stock opened at C$7.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Headwater Exploration has a 12 month low of C$5.76 and a 12 month high of C$7.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.84. The stock has a market cap of C$1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.60.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.01. Headwater Exploration had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 36.68%. The business had revenue of C$138.43 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Headwater Exploration will post 0.7096774 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on HWX. BMO Capital Markets set a C$9.00 target price on Headwater Exploration and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Headwater Exploration presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$8.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Headwater Exploration news, Senior Officer Terry Ryan Danku sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.45, for a total transaction of C$1,862,700.00. In related news, Director Phillip R. Knoll sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.51, for a total value of C$150,200.00. Also, Senior Officer Terry Ryan Danku sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.45, for a total transaction of C$1,862,700.00. Insiders sold 330,127 shares of company stock worth $2,447,112 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

About Headwater Exploration

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta, and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

