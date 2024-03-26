Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MOMO. TheStreet downgraded Hello Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Hello Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Get Hello Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Hello Group

Hello Group Stock Performance

MOMO opened at $5.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.70. Hello Group has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.30 and its 200-day moving average is $6.73.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The information services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $422.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.28 million. Hello Group had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 16.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that Hello Group will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hello Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 8.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hello Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hello Group by 25.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,989,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,152 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Hello Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,032,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,025,000 after acquiring an additional 159,342 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Hello Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,216,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $88,572,000 after acquiring an additional 98,476 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hello Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,839,157 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,721,000 after acquiring an additional 199,128 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hello Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,787,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,452,000 after acquiring an additional 259,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.96% of the company’s stock.

Hello Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities including, live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hello Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hello Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.