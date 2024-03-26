Hermez Network (HEZ) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $155.65 Million

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 25th. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for $4.26 or 0.00006094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $155.65 million and approximately $41,668.31 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.23650651 USD and is up 1.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $27,311.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

