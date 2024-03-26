HI (HI) Price Tops $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

HI (HI) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 26th. In the last week, HI has traded 24% higher against the US dollar. One HI token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. HI has a total market capitalization of $1.74 million and $287,179.51 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00007286 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00015916 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00024925 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001726 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,843.42 or 0.99681024 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00012426 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 33.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000086 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $107.73 or 0.00151589 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000063 BTC.

HI Profile

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,352,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00065502 USD and is up 6.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $290,478.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

