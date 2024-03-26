HI (HI) Price Up 34.7% Over Last Week

HI (HI) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 25th. One HI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a total market cap of $1.85 million and approximately $291,768.22 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HI has traded up 34.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00007635 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00025074 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00015717 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $69,967.60 or 0.99602018 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00012373 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $108.43 or 0.00154357 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000059 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,352,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00060501 USD and is up 9.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $306,093.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.