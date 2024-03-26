Highland Copper (CVE:HI) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.11

Highland Copper Company Inc. (CVE:HI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 759040 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Highland Copper Stock Up 17.6 %

The stock has a market cap of C$73.64 million, a PE ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.08. The company has a current ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 10.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Highland Copper (CVE:HI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Highland Copper Company Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Highland Copper

Highland Copper Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper deposits. Its primary properties include the Copperwood project; and the White Pine North project located in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

