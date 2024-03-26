Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) is Pelham Capital Ltd.’s Largest Position

Pelham Capital Ltd. trimmed its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 301,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,507 shares during the period. Hilton Worldwide accounts for approximately 24.5% of Pelham Capital Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Pelham Capital Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Hilton Worldwide worth $54,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HLT. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total transaction of $4,204,967.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,338,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HLT. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE HLT traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $210.12. 1,175,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,493,409. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $197.93 and its 200-day moving average is $175.49. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.64 and a 52-week high of $211.86. The company has a market capitalization of $52.98 billion, a PE ratio of 48.53, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 94.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.86%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

