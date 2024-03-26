HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by DA Davidson from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HireQuest Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HQI opened at $12.05 on Friday. HireQuest has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $29.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.53.

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. HireQuest had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $9.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HireQuest will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

HireQuest Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HireQuest

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. HireQuest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HQI. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in HireQuest in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in HireQuest in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HireQuest in the second quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in HireQuest in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in HireQuest in the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 12.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HireQuest

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing solutions in the United States. It offers staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled industrial and construction personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and permanent placement services. The company also specializes in commercial and non-CDL drivers.

Featured Articles

