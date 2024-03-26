Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Hooker Furnishings Stock Performance

Shares of Hooker Furnishings stock opened at $23.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.69. The company has a market capitalization of $246.69 million, a PE ratio of -30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Hooker Furnishings has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $27.15.

Hooker Furnishings Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. Hooker Furnishings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -122.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hooker Furnishings

Hooker Furnishings Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOFT. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

