Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.
Hooker Furnishings Stock Performance
Shares of Hooker Furnishings stock opened at $23.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.69. The company has a market capitalization of $246.69 million, a PE ratio of -30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Hooker Furnishings has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $27.15.
Hooker Furnishings Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. Hooker Furnishings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -122.67%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hooker Furnishings
Hooker Furnishings Company Profile
Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.
