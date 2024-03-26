Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4766 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

Shares of HOVNP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,359. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A has a 12 month low of $16.56 and a 12 month high of $19.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.31 and a 200-day moving average of $18.09.

In related news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $157,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,123,784.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

for a complete listing of all our available career opportunities, please visit khov.com/careers. hovnanian enterprises, inc., founded in 1959 by kevork s. hovnanian, is headquartered in red bank, new jersey. the company is one of the nation’s largest homebuilders with operations in arizona, california, delaware, florida, georgia, illinois, maryland, new jersey, ohio, pennsylvania, south carolina, texas, virginia, washington, d.c.

