Howard Hughes (NYSEARCA:HHH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSEARCA:HHH – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 313,354 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 205,609 shares.The stock last traded at $71.11 and had previously closed at $70.97.

Howard Hughes Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

