Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) in a report issued on Tuesday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.90.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

NYSE:HBM remained flat at $6.78 during trading hours on Tuesday. 907,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,018,354. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.16. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $602.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudbay Minerals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 2,894.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,330 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 290.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,185 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 6,091 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,043 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 57.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

