Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) PT Lowered to $9.00

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HPP. Wedbush downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $8.40 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $7.10 to $10.60 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.15.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on HPP

Hudson Pacific Properties Price Performance

Shares of HPP opened at $6.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.94. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $9.85. The stock has a market cap of $890.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.61, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $223.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is -14.60%.

Insider Activity at Hudson Pacific Properties

In related news, CIO Drew Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $71,100.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 116,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,694.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barry A. Sholem purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $267,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,477.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CIO Drew Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $71,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 116,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,694.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth $35,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 103,925.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

(Get Free Report)

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.