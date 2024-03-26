Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Hurco Companies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years.

Hurco Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ HURC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.02. 1,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,111. The stock has a market cap of $130.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.14 and a beta of 0.44. Hurco Companies has a 1 year low of $19.29 and a 1 year high of $28.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.90 and a 200 day moving average of $22.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hurco Companies ( NASDAQ:HURC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $66.11 million during the quarter. Hurco Companies had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.65%.

HURC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Hurco Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet raised Hurco Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hurco Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HURC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hurco Companies by 25.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 307,622 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,789,000 after buying an additional 62,353 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hurco Companies by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 74,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 15,902 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hurco Companies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Hurco Companies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Hurco Companies Company Profile

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. Its principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines.

