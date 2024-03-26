Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Insider Traubert Foundation Pritzker Sells 704,229 Shares

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) insider Traubert Foundation Pritzker sold 704,229 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total value of $111,247,055.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hyatt Hotels stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $157.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 755,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,076. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 78.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $96.77 and a 1 year high of $160.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.56.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.26. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in H. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 3.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $95.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.56.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

