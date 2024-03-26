ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) is Tributary Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its position in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,641 shares during the period. ICF International makes up about 2.4% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.14% of ICF International worth $28,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of ICF International by 27.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ICF International by 14.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in ICF International during the second quarter worth about $114,000. First National Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ICF International during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ICF International in the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John Wasson sold 2,500 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,372,705. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO John Wasson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,983 shares in the company, valued at $3,372,705. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James C. M. Morgan sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total transaction of $372,408.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,814 shares in the company, valued at $6,177,938.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,400 shares of company stock worth $1,053,783 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Stock Down 0.7 %

ICF International stock opened at $148.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. ICF International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.18 and a 1-year high of $158.00.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $478.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.75 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 13.94%. ICF International’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ICF International, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICF International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is 12.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of ICF International in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of ICF International from $145.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ICF International from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.75.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

