ICON (ICX) Market Capitalization Tops $359.68 Million

ICON (ICX) traded up 13.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 26th. ICON has a total market capitalization of $359.68 million and approximately $85.08 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000522 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ICON has traded 34.4% higher against the US dollar.

ICON Profile

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 986,186,006 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 986,157,470.028745. The last known price of ICON is 0.35359773 USD and is up 12.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $38,324,485.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

