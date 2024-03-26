ICON Market Capitalization Tops $357.71 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded up 14.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 25th. One ICON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000516 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a total market cap of $357.71 million and approximately $29.98 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ICON has traded 27.1% higher against the dollar.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 986,000,377 coins. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ICON is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 985,965,889.1371777 with 985,965,889.7329764 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.31657056 USD and is up 4.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $10,354,633.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.