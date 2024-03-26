IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.80.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on IDACORP from $99.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on IDACORP from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. TheStreet downgraded IDACORP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of IDACORP from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IDACORP

IDACORP Stock Performance

NYSE IDA opened at $90.73 on Thursday. IDACORP has a 52-week low of $86.43 and a 52-week high of $112.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.55.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $411.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.84 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 9.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDACORP will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 64.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDACORP

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 0.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 426 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in IDACORP by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,381 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Company Profile

(Get Free Report

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.